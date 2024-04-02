Watch: Staying healthy with a busy schedule

Judge Shequitta Kelly from the Criminal Court #11 in Dallas, Texas is a busy woman.

Kelly enlightens us on how she maintains good health while being busy. She emphasizes planning and prioritizing your week ahead of time, including meals, exercise, and relaxation time. Prioritize your health just like you would any other important task.

Kelly also highlighted meal prepping for the week by dedicating some time each day to prepare healthy meals and snacks in advance. She lastly explained that staying healthy is a journey, and it’s okay to have setbacks. The key is to stay consistent and make small, sustainable changes over time.

