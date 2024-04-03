Lizzo clarifies her ‘I quit’ statement: ‘I quit giving any negative energy attention’

Lizzo fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the singer will not be exiting the music industry.

Lizzo took to social media on Tuesday to clarify statements she made after “being dragged” by fans online last week. In a new video, she revealed that she would not be quitting music — just the negativity that surrounds her.

“I just need to clarify — when I say I quit, I mean, I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she said on Instagram, while facing the camera in a turquoise bodysuit. “What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting with people.”

“I know I’m not alone,” she continued. “In no way, shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive … I’m going to keep moving forward, I’m going to keep being me.”

Just four days earlier on March 29, Lizzo published an Instagram post seemingly implying that she was retiring from her career as a pop singer, writing in all-caps “I QUIT.”

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” the post read. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views…,” she continued at the time, “being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this sh–.”

Lizzo’s back-and-forth on her career follows a turbulent time for the singer, who was accused in an August 2023 lawsuit of harassment by three former backup dancers. The trio accused Lizzo of sexual misconduct and hostile work conditions in the legal filing, according to Vulture.

Lizzo has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying in a statement that the experience of being sued has been “gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.”

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she said at the time. “With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”