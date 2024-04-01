Lizzo reveals she is quitting the music industry: ‘I didn’t sign up for this’

The pop star and rapper shared her frustrations with the online hate and backlash in an emotional Instagram post on Friday.

Apr 1, 2024

Pop artist Lizzo announced her departure from the music industry on Friday.

Lizzo, theGrio.com
Lizzo attends The “2023 Met Gala” Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” on May 1, 2023, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In an emotional Instagram post, the performer told fans that she “didn’t sign up for this s—,” before ending the message saying, “I QUIT,” because of the constant online hate she experiences.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she wrote. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

Her lengthy message proceeded with her criticizing untruthful statements being publicly made about the artist.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views,” Lizzo continued. “Being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

Her statement follows the current legal battle she faces with her former dancers. In August 2023, three of Lizzo’s backup dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer. The trio accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The singer has since denied the allegations. 

On Aug. 3, 2023, Lizzo addressed the allegations against her in a series of notes she posted on Instagram.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be for the last few days,” she said

Additionally, Lizzo faces another lawsuit from a different former employee who is claiming the “Truth Hurts” singer permitted acts of bullying, harassment and racial discrimination on her team.

