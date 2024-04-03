Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the Top 3 athletes you hope to see in the Olympics?
Countdown to the 2024 Olympics! We’re discussing who we want to see compete on the world’s biggest stage.
In a few months, the world’s greatest athletes will make their way to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Listen in as hosts Ahmeer Holt and Jahliel Thurman discuss the Top 3 athletes they hope to see in the Olympic Games this year.
