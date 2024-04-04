Watch: Reducing stress with sound bath meditation | Life Hacks
Wasidah Francois, full spectrum doula and sound bath practitioner talks sound bath meditation for theGrio's Life Hacks.
S
ound bath meditation is a lying down meditation that aids with anxiety, stress and provides relaxation. In this Life Hacks segment, Wasidah Francois, a full spectrum doula and sound bath practitioner, opens up about what a sound practitioner is, her personal experience with sound bath meditation and how it can aid in reducing stress.
Check out the full video!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE