Watch: Reducing stress with sound bath meditation | Life Hacks

Wasidah Francois, full spectrum doula and sound bath practitioner talks sound bath meditation for theGrio's Life Hacks.

Apr 4, 2024

ound bath meditation is a lying down meditation that aids with anxiety, stress and provides relaxation. In this Life Hacks segment, Wasidah Francois, a full spectrum doula and sound bath practitioner, opens up about what a sound practitioner is, her personal experience with sound bath meditation and how it can aid in reducing stress.

