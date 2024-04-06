Here are theGrio Heroes for 2024!

After searching through a record number of nominations from our readers, we are proud to announce theGrio Heroes for 2024!

These 10 honorees are activists, educators, doctors and entrepreneurs who work tirelessly to uplift the Black community. Their hard work and dedication set an example that we all should follow, and theGrio is honored to recognize their achievements.

TheGrio Heroes for 2024 are:

Osei Boateng: Chief executive officer of OKB Hope Foundation, an organization that delivers health care and education to rural areas of Ghana.

Rhiannon Carnes: Co-founder and executive director of Ohio Women’s Alliance, a reproductive rights organization that worked tirelessly to get an amendment added to Ohio’s Constitution to protect access to abortion care.

Marvin Dunn: Professor emeritus in the Department of Psychology at Florida International University, who launched a series of historical tours to protect the teaching of Black history.

Angela Ferrell-Zabala: Executive director of Moms Demand Action, one of the nation’s largest gun safety organizations.

Angel Gregorio: Founder of The Spice Suite and Black + Forth, a 7,500 square foot commercial space in Washington, D.C.’s Langdon Park neighborhood that supports Black-owned businesses.

Jacqueline Hubbard: President of the St. Petersburg, Fla., chapter of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, who launched a Freedom School to teach Black history to students in Florida.

Chris “CJ” Matthews: Founder of the Atlanta-based Blankies 4 My Buddies, which provides blankets, clothes and other necessities for homeless or sick children.

Kwane Stewart: Veterinarian, co-founder and board president of The Street Vet, an organization that provides veterinary care for pets of the unhoused in San Diego, Calif.

Mychal Threets: Librarian and TikTok influencer from Fairfield, Calif., who advocates for reading.

Jabee Williams: Founder of Oklahoma City-based Live Free OKC, a subsidiary of Live Free USA, the national gun violence prevention organization.