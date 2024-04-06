Watch: Self Care Tips | Life Hacks

Self-care is crucial for everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity, but it’s also important to recognize that different communities may have unique experiences and needs. Dede McGuire is the winner of the 2021 most influential woman on radio and she is here to discuss her self care tips for success. McGuire discusses prioritizing your mental health, staying active, the importance of volunteering and lastly seeking support when you need it. McGuire stresses not to hesitate to reach out for support when you’re struggling. Whether it’s talking to a trusted friend, seeking therapy or joining a support group, remember that it’s okay to ask for help. McGuire urges self-care is not selfish; it’s an essential aspect of maintaining your overall health and well-being. By prioritizing self-care, you’re better able to show up as your best self in all areas of your life.

