‘Bridgerton’ returns with season 3 trailer

Lady Whistledown, Queen Charlotte and the Bridgertons are back! That’s right, the hit Shondaland series “Bridgerton” is back for a third season, reuniting fans with their favorite characters for eight more episodes.

The series from Shonda Rhimes and Jess Brownell, the new showrunner this season, returns this spring. The season will follow the courtship of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). If the trailer alone is any indication, viewers are in for another season of passion, romance and dazzling period fashions.

Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in episode 304 of “Bridgerton.” (Photo by Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024)

“Dear reader, this author must inquire…what is the primary force that guides us on our paths?,” Lady Whistledown, the series’ cheeky narrator, says in the trailer. “Is it our minds, or our hearts?”

The trailer gives us glimpses at some of the mainstay characters in the series, including Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Julie Andrews, who returns as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

As theGrio previously reported, “Bridgerton” has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits since its first season. Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, each season centers around a member of the Bridgerton family as they find love amid Regency-era London’s “ton.”

Recommended Stories

The debut season, which launched Regé-Jean Page into stardom, was followed by a second season starring Simone Ashley, as well as an acclaimed spin-off prequel series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” The prequel series was a ratings juggernaut for the streamer, coming in at No. 1 on the Nielsen streaming charts for multiple weeks.

“Bridgerton” makes its grand return to Netflix in two parts, with part 1 (the first four episodes) premiering on May 13, 2024, and part 2 (the remaining four) premiering on June 13.