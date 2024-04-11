Venus Williams draws from personal health and wellness journey in new book

Venus Williams draws from her own health and wellness journey in her second book.

On Sept. 10, the tennis champion will release “STRIVE,” an innovative yet simple-to-follow life enhancement program based on Williams’ eight essential principles: Observe, Appreciate, Balance, Enrich, Soothe, Believe, Inspire, and Strive.

“As an athlete, I know the perseverance and consistency it takes to accomplish your goals and get true results. With STRIVE, my goal is to share the tips and tricks that helped me in my own personal wellness and nutrition journey,” Williams said in a statement. “These are the tools that kept me from burning out on a lifestyle that I wanted and believed in, a lifestyle that helped me feel confident, powerful, and capable.”

Venus Williams practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Wimbledon, England, ahead of the championships. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA via AP)

In each chapter, readers will learn how to apply Williams’ principles to four different aspects of their lives — diet, activities, environment, and self.

Williams will also include personal stories that, in the publisher’s words, will be an “extension” of her message of “self-empowerment, resilience, and the pursuit of one’s best self.”

Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins, will publish “STRIVE,” which will also be available via eBook and audiobook.

Recommended Stories

According to the publisher’s website, HarperCollins — which also published Williams’ 2010 book “Come to Win” — “aims to educate, entertain, and empower readers interested in the past, present, and future of Black people throughout the diaspora.”

People reported that Williams has expanded into the health and wellness entrepreneurship space in recent years, adding Happy Viking, a plant-based protein brand, to her list of business ventures.

“In STRIVE, Venus invites readers to experience her own tried and true strategies for body empowerment and emotional empowerment as well,” HarperVia, Amistad, and HarperCollins Español Deputy Publisher Tara Parsons added in a statement.