Watch: Injectables: The era of botox and fillers | New Money

Botulinum toxin, also known as botox and fillers, are minimally invasive cosmetic procedures that we are seeing more conversations around and interest in the Black community.

In this episode of New Money, theGrio chatted with Dr. Michelle Henry, a board certified dermatologist and the founder of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan, to break down the difference between botox and fillers and the risks all while capturing firsthand experience of Kersten Stevens, a jazz violinist, getting botox and fillers for the first time.

theGrio New Money provides insight and education into the dynamic world of luxury, focusing on emerging trends that redefine modern notions of beauty, style, and indulgence. From luxury accessories to non-invasive cosmetic treatments, we explore the ever-evolving landscape of aspirational living in the Black community.