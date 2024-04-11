Watch: Postpartum depression: Suffering in silence | UNHEARD

Postpartum depression is a medical condition that occurs after women give birth. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Black women are less likely to seek help for it. “When we think about Black mothers and Black birthing people, greater than 40% may have postpartum depression, and it’s unreported.” Dr. Ashanda Saint Jean, chair of HealthAlliance Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, tells theGrio. In this episode of UNHEARD, Taijah Bell, a mother of two, opens up about battling postpartum depression without telling family and friends out of fear of being judged. She also talks about what helped her overcome it, and Dr. Saint Jean breaks down postpartum depression and its symptoms.

