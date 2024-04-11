Watch: White House updates on crucial funding for Haiti
Republican members of Congress are stalling millions for the Caribbean nation that is facing civil unrest and political instability.
During a White House press briefing, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan updates theGrio on the latest involving proposed funding for Haiti as the Caribbean nation faces civil unrest. The United States is seeing a lack of support from Republican lawmakers who are needed to approve the millions in funding for Haiti, which is currently overrun by gangs. To date, tens of thousands of Haitians have been displaced from their homes. Watch more below!
