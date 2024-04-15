A new mom’s emotional rollercoaster | Unheard

In the Black community, postpartum blues and stress goes untreated most of the time. That emotional rollercoaster can manifest in various ways, such as feeling overwhelmed, irritable, anxious or sad, almost in waves, up and down like the phrase suggests. While it’s natural to experience some level of stress after childbirth due to hormonal changes, lack of sleep and adjustment to a newborn child’s demands, persistent and severe stress can indicate a deeper issue that requires attention.

Briana Yvette, a birth and postpartum doula, discusses if you or someone you know is experiencing postpartum stress, it’s essential to reach out for help and not suffer in silence. With the right support and coping strategies, it’s possible to navigate this challenging time and emerge stronger as a parent.