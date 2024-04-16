Watch: Howard University students see ‘A Seat From Another View’ in ‘Let’s Talk!’

On this episode of “HBCU First LOOK Film: Let’s Talk!,” we are tuning into the Inaugural HBCU First LOOK Film Festival at Howard University.

At the home of the Bison, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival provides enlightening and enriching workshops that provide groundbreaking insight on the entertainment industry. In this session, we sit down with Vice President of Audience Strategy at AARP, Shani Hosten, Howard University’s own, Film Producer Caralene Robinson, and Hallmark Media’s Erika McCrary, for A View from Another Seat: Film Marketing Workshop, moderated by author and media mogul Harriette Cole.

Panelists:

Shani Hosten

Caralene Robinson

Erika McCrary

Harriette Cole

For more videos on events, news, and more check out theGrio’s videos here.