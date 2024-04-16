Watch: Physical challenges after giving birth | UNHEARD

In this episode of “Unheard,” theGrio is exploring physical challenges women face after giving birth and the snapback culture.

Darlene Niara opens up about the challenges she faced with diastasis recti and incontinence, Mashari Grissom shares information on her issues with sciatica and adjusting to body changes, and Dr. Elishia R. Mckay, a urogynecologist at Maimonides Medical Center, breaks down each medical condition and the importance of women giving their body grace postpartum.

