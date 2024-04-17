Inspired by her widowed mom, Fisk University’s Morgan Price makes HBCU, NCAA gymnastics history

Morgan Price has made history. And she couldn’t do it without her mother’s love.

Price, who attends Fisk University, won the USAG All-Around National Champion title Saturday with a score of 39.225, making history as the first athlete from a historically Black college or university to win a national collegiate gymnastics championship.

During an interview with “CBS Mornings” Monday, Price praised her “inspiring” mother, former Vanderbilt University cheerleader Marsha Price, for keeping her three girls and one son on the correct path after becoming a widow. The mother of four lost her husband, former Kansas City Royals baseball player Chris Price, in a motorcycle accident when her daughter was just 6 years old.

Fisk University’s Morgan Price competes on the balance beam during a Super 16 gymnastics meet in January 2023 in Las Vegas. On Saturday, Price made history as the first athlete from a historically Black college or university to win a national collegiate gymnastics championship. (Photo by Chase Stevens/AP)

“She’s a very hardworking mom,” said Price. “She has taught me everything that I know today, so I’m just very thankful for her.”

Last year, Fisk became the first HBCU to compete in the NCAA women’s gymnastics competition. Price, who turned down a full scholarship to the University of Arkansas to attend the institution, shared how her desire to live out her legacy and honor her heritage landed her in Nashville.

“I just feel like it’s an honor and kind of just living out my legacy, and being able to show my talents and do it at an HBCU is just so honoring to me,” she said. “I made the decision to switch just to inspire the younger generation so that younger African-American girls can see that HBCU gymnastics is a thing, and that we can compete with the best of the best.”

The 18-year-old, who has been a gymnast since age 2, shared that the accomplishments of her first Black coach — Corrinne Tarver, the first Black gymnast to win Price’s new title in 1989 — also inspired her enrollment decision and motivated her to seek her own objectives at the school.

Growing up, Price looked to her family for support as she often felt secluded as one of the few Black gymnasts on her team.

“Now, it’s like I have a team full of African-American and Latina girls. I can always call on someone,” Price told CBS. “They have taught me a lot as well just from my culture. So, I’m forever thankful to be able to be on a team full of African-Americans.”

While she is focused on the off-season, Price said she is devoted to Fisk and the sport, and she hopes to ultimately win another title and become an HBCU gymnastics coach.