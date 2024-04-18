Watch: An exclusive look into the Obama Presidential Center | The Hill with April Ryan

This week’s edition of theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan” takes an exclusive look at the worksite for the Obama Presidential Center, which is currently under construction in the southside of Chicago. We also look at the state of the economy and persistently high inflation with Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, who gives an assessment of how the Black community is fairing economically. Meanwhile, Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s president and CEO, Reverend Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III stepped down from his role after only three months. “The Hill” also analyzes the mental health components for Black and brown women amid the ever-growing restrictions on abortion and reproductive care. Watch that and more on theGrio.com below!