Jeezy walks back custody demands amid divorce with Jeannie Mai

Jeezy does not want primary custody of his daughter with estranged wife Jeannie Mai.

Legal documents obtained by People magazine show that the rapper – real name Jay Wayne Jenkins – is seeking to “share joint legal custody and joint physical custody of the minor child and that the specific parenting time schedule be determined by the Court consistent with the best interest of the minor child.”

Jeezy claimed he and Mai put an informal custody plan in place last year, but it fell apart at the start of 2024. He alleges his estranged wife has since blocked FaceTime calls from his number and says he hasn’t had “any significant parenting” with their daughter.

Back in October 2019, before they wed and eventually split, happy couple Jeannie Mai (left) and Jeezy Jenkins attend the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

The rapper said he agreed to move to the basement of their shared home when they separated. However, he claimed Mai has since moved out of their house with Monaco, and he is unaware of where their child currently resides.

According to People, Jeezy claimed that Mai’s travel schedule isn’t suitable for Monaco, noting that the media personality enlisted her mother and brother to care for their daughter most of the time. He accused his estranged spouse of withholding his time with Monaco for nearly two months.

Jeezy claimed he was “only able to exercise parenting time with the minor child overnight” from April 8 to April 9 in Dallas, where he noticed Monaco “was lethargic, appeared to be exhausted, and seemed to be underweight.”

Recommended Stories

Jeezy previously claimed that Mai was “gatekeeping” their daughter and preventing him from spending enough time with her. However, Mai denied the allegations, claiming she was concerned for Monaco’s safety.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past,” Mai’s attorney shared in a subsequent filing, theGrio reported, “as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being.”

Prior to last week’s filing, the rapper requested a judge to “address temporary custodial arrangements” between him and Mai.

Never miss a beat:Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.