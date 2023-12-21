Jeannie Mai says she’s not keeping her child from Jeezy, says she fears his guns

After two years of marriage, rapper Jay "Jeezy" Wayne Jenkins filed for divorce from the former daytime talk show host in mid-September.

Dec 21, 2023

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has denied claims made by her estranged spouse, rapper Jay “Jeezy” Wayne Jenkins, that she is “gatekeeping” their toddler from him. 

People reported that a new court filing by the former host of “The Real” still denies allegations that she is preventing her daughter, 23-month-old Monaco, from spending enough time with her father.

Mai Jenkins’ attorneys reaffirmed their concern for Monaco’s safety in the document. 

Back in October 2019, before they wed and eventually split, happy couple (from left) Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Jenkins attended the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala in Atlanta. (Photo: Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past,” the filing read, “as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being.”

In November, Jeezy submitted court filings in Fulton County, asserting that he and his estranged spouse had “agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023,” yet those possibilities were “becoming increasingly less feasible.”

“The lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child (Monaco),” his claim stated, “and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody.”

After two years of marriage, Jeezy, a Grammy Award-nominated artist, filed for divorce from the ex-daytime talk show host in mid-September.

The former couple has been accusing one other in recent months, with Mai Jenkins even seeming to imply that her ex-partner committed adultery throughout their relationship, a claim the rapper’s representative described as “100 percent false.”

According to Mai Jenkins’ most recent filing, she has granted Jeezy every date he has asked for — and even given him more time with Monaco over the Christmas break.

“These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security,” her document stated, People reported, “especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter.”

