Ernie Hudson, 78, opens up about stubborn belly fat that pushed him to the gym

Ernie Hudson is still dropping gems.

The 78-year-old actor has been a hot topic since fans noticed his impressive physique during an appearance promoting “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” in London last month. Following an interview in which he revealed some secrets to keeping his body in check, Hudson has opened up about the belly fat that stuck to him for years.

“When I turned 50, people said, your body’s going to change. Nothing changed. Sixties, nothing changed. Seventies … there was a change,” Hudson told Men’s Health, People reported.

Ernie Hudson attends the photocall for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” at Claridge’s Hotel last month in London. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

“Fasting didn’t get rid of Mr. Jiggles,” he continued. “He just hung in there, you know, and he talks to you at night. He whispers: we need to eat something. And suddenly, I’m feeding Mr. Jiggles. So a couple of years ago, I thought: I need to get to the gym.”

The longtime actor shared that he consistently works out three days a week, focusing on coordination and balance on Mondays, pilates on Wednesdays and strength training on Fridays.

“You come away feeling really pumped, and that’s sort of fun,” he told Men’s Health. “I have this trainer who’s in his 20s, and he pushes me like I’m in my 20s. And on the days I don’t work out, I try to get in at least a half-hour walk at a nice pace, get the heart rate up over 110 BPM. That seems to be most effective for Mr. Jiggles!”

Hudson’s belly fat was the least of fans’ concerns when they saw the viral photos of the star wearing a casual black T-shirt and blue jeans in March on the red carpet, putting his biceps on display.

While it’s “nice to be noticed” and “flattering in a lot of ways,” Hudson told Men’s Health he won’t focus too much on the online attention he’s receiving but instead on making the most out of the time he has left in the world.

“I’m not concerned with living as long as possible,” Hudson shared. “I just want to live as full and complete a life as I can, to enjoy the time I have, to live a good life, and be an example of what God can do.”