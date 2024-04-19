Watch: The Bahamas Plastic Movement storm the beach for Earth Day

Earth Day is upon us once again! Grassroots movements dedicated to caring for the land are teaming up all over the world to take on cleanup missions dedicated to clearing any debris from local lands around water sources. The Weather Channel focuses on Kristal Ambrose’s group: The Bahamas Plastic Movement and how they’re cleaning the Bahamian shores.

Ambrose’s connection with water started at a young age, and now she’s turning her passion for saving the ocean into a movement for the next generation.

