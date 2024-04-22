Watch: How Blounts & Moore conquered the biggest hurdle in the cannabis industry

In celebration of 4/20, meet the women behind Blounts & Moore, a pair of friends from North Carolina who decided they wanted to join the cannabis industry in an attempt to establish legacy wealth and awareness.

In Part Three of their short series, Sheri Blount and Gwen Adolph of the N.C.-based Blounts & Moore share how gaining capital is the most important asset in the cannabis business. With the rise of celebrity-funded cannabis brands, Blounts & Moore has made a statement with its meteoric rise, an independent, Black women-operated company in a very stigmatized industry.

For more of theGrio’s original videos, click here.