Watch: How is Blounts & Moore breaking the cannabis industry’s stigma?
The North Carolina-based company has been peeling back the stigma of the cannabis industry one bud at a time.
In celebration of 4/20, meet Blounts & Moore, a friend group from North Carolina who decided they wanted to join the cannabis industry in an attempt to establish legacy wealth and awareness.
In the second episode of this three-part series, we’ll discuss the stigma of cannabis within the Black community, how the company talks to the youth about cannabis, and more.
