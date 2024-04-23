Watch: A look into the cinematic journey of documentary filmmaking in ‘Waiting to Exhale’ from ‘Let’s Talk!’

On this episode of HBCU First LOOK Film: “Let’s Talk!,” we are tuning in to the Inaugural HBCU First LOOK Film Festival at Howard University. The home of the Bison affectionately known as “the Mecca,” the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival provides enriching workshops with groundbreaking insight into the entertainment and film industry. In this session, “Waiting to Exhale: A Cinematic Journey Through Documentary Filmmaking,” we are taken on an amazing journey with documentary and film producer Lisa Durden on what it takes to be a long-form producer. This is HBCU First LOOK Film: “Let’s Talk!” Documentary Filmmaking, from the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival.

