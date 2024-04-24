Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are your top 3 Black musical films?

Musicals may not be for everyone, but there are some that will forever be ingrained in American culture. From the amazing costumes to the detailed sets to the incredible talent performing the musical numbers, those classic on-screen productions showcasing the skills of our best and brightest will never be forgotten.

Listen in as hosts Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe break down their top three Black musical films.

