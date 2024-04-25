Watch: How you can maintain cognitive health | Life Hacks

Dr. Michelle Rankine, a healthcare executive and owner of Fastest Labs in Allen, Texas, shares why sharpening your cognitive health is just as important as managing your physical health. Rankine explains that just like physical exercise is essential for maintaining physical health, it is also among the things vital to brain health. Cognitive fitness helps maintain brain function and can even reduce the risk of cognitive decline as you age. A sharp mind allows you to work more efficiently and effectively, leading to increased productivity. You’ll be able to focus better, prioritize tasks and manage your time more wisely. Rankine also explains that sharpening your cognitive fitness is essential for maintaining a healthy and fulfilling life, enabling you to navigate challenges, learn new things, and enjoy mental clarity and well-being.

