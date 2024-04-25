Watch: Blackhall Studios ex-owner allegedly sent racist texts

Former Blackhall Studios owner Ryan Millsap gained fame with his HBO series “Lovecraft Country” and the Marvel film “Venom.” Throughout his career, Millsap has tried to promote diversity. However, claims made by his former lawyer John Da Grosa Smith paint a quite different picture. Court filings allege that Millsap used racist and anti-Semitic sentiments in private messages. An investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ProPublica examined hundreds of pages of text messages submitted as evidence of Millsap making derogatory remarks. ProPublica reporter Nicole Carr joins “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” to give more details surrounding the texts.

