Watch: VP Harris is just as popular as Beyoncé, new poll finds | The Hill with April Ryan

This week’s edition of theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan” dives into several topics, including a new poll that shows Vice President Kamala Harris is just as popular as music icon Beyoncé. Interestingly. the survey of Americans found that 7 in 10 Blacks support Harris. Meanwhile, there is some pushback against Morehouse College’s invitation to President Joe Biden to deliver this year’s commencement speech. We also take a look at the push for Biden to reinstate a 1968 Fair Housing Act rule gutted by former President Donald Trump that critically impacts Black and brown communities. “The Hill” also details the new 10-agency federal emergency response to gun violence. Watch that and more below!