Watch: VP Harris is just as popular as Beyoncé, new poll finds | The Hill with April Ryan
Catch an all-new episode of “The Hill with April Ryan” every week on theGrio.com and theGrio’s social media platforms.
This week’s edition of theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan” dives into several topics, including a new poll that shows Vice President Kamala Harris is just as popular as music icon Beyoncé. Interestingly. the survey of Americans found that 7 in 10 Blacks support Harris. Meanwhile, there is some pushback against Morehouse College’s invitation to President Joe Biden to deliver this year’s commencement speech. We also take a look at the push for Biden to reinstate a 1968 Fair Housing Act rule gutted by former President Donald Trump that critically impacts Black and brown communities. “The Hill” also details the new 10-agency federal emergency response to gun violence. Watch that and more below!