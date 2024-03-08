Halle Bailey opens up about why she chose a private pregnancy

What do Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé, and Halle Bailey all have in common? Private pregnancies.

The “Little Mermaid” star referenced Hill’s and Beyoncé’s private pregnancy journeys as she gave further insight into her own during her acceptance speech at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

“Do y’all remember when Prince Z David Marley [Zion David Marley], who came from a queen named Lauryn Hill, entered the world? Do you remember how private Beyoncé was about her pregnancy? We have that right,” she said, according to People magazine. “Every woman in the world has that right to choose what to do with their bodies and what to share with anyone or everyone.”

Last year, Bailey, 23, kept her pregnancy with her boyfriend, rapper DDG, a secret from the public until she announced the birth of their son, Halo, in an Instagram post in January. During her Essence speech, she said her choice to keep her pregnancy private was supported and inspired by “some of the strong women” in her life.

“Thank you to some of the strong women in my life, like my beautiful sisters standing here on the stage with me, for setting examples in resilience, confidence, and independence,” she said tearfully.

In addition to joining a growing legacy of well-known Black women who have kept their pregnancies private, Bailey also said she chose to do so from a “place of protection.” She didn’t want to invite unwanted media attention or scrutiny from the masses.

“There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that,” she explained.

The new mom said the current attack on reproductive health was a further motivator.

“We are Black women in entertainment, and although we signed up for the challenges of the spotlight, in this current climate, that spotlight burns brighter, hotter, and uninterrupted, whereas the scrutiny of its magnification leaves no concealment,” she expressed.

Noting the racist backlash she experienced upon starring as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” Bailey continued, “I’ve learned from that spotlight over the past eight years. I’ve also, if I’m being honest, been burned by it, too, as we all have.”

While she noted that the role of much-beloved mermaid Ariel changed her life, “it cannot compare to the biggest joy of my life,” she said. “And that was becoming a mom to my perfect little angel Halo.”

From the red carpet of the awards ceremony, Bailey gushed about her son and his budding musical talent.

She told Extra, “He’s so smart. He’s so amazing. I think he’s going to be a music baby. He loves the piano. I feel like I can already hear what his voice would sound like if he started to sing.”

