Halle Bailey plans on celebrating a ‘healed’ holiday this year with son Halo

2025 has been a long year, and for Halle Bailey and her ex-boyfriend, DDG, most of it has been marked by their ongoing custody battle. However, now that the co-parents have reached a custody agreement for their son, Halo, Bailey is reportedly ready to step into what many refer to as “the most wonderful time of the year,” the holidays.

“It’s been a really transformative year,” Halle told E! News. “I just feel healed and happy and free. I’ve been so excited. I released an album. I just want people to listen to the music, and I’m grateful to be here.”

From her new album, “Love?… or Something Like It” to concluding filming on her upcoming movie “You, Me & Tuscany,” Bailey has been juggling her career, motherhood, and a very public custody battle this year. After announcing their breakup in October 2024, the former couple underwent co-parenting woes and a very public custody battle, which revealed domestic violence claims, restraining orders, mental health accusations, and more. However, last month, the couple finally reached a temporary custody agreement in which both parties agreed to drop their previous filings against each other.

Now, Bailey is grateful and excited to step into the holidays, with plans of “decorating everything.”

“I just got Christmas lights all over my house. So, very excited about it,” she shared, teasing some of her holiday rituals. “I like to bake sugar cookies. I do a whole thing.”

Meanwhile, her one-year-old son, Halo, is into all things music, just like his mother.

“He loves music. So, we wake up in the morning and sing songs,” she continued, admitting that only time will tell if and how baby Halo will explore his musical appreciation. “Who knows? I would want him to do what he wants to do. But he definitely is musically inclined, which is so cool.”

Bailey is expected to help bring holiday cheer with a performance during NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on December 3.