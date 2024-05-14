Viola Davis, Joy Reid, and Charlamagne Tha God team up to provide self-help content with ALTR

Soon, Black folks looking for a space to gain culturally relevant knowledge and advice on life will have an app for that. Viola Davis, Joy Reid, and Charlamagne Tha God have teamed up with David A. Wilson — notably, a co-creator of theGrio — and Brandon John-Freso on a new personal development app dubbed ALTR.

According to a release sent to theGrio, ALTR will offer “powerful” short-form audiobooks by Black luminaries and authors intended to inspire the masses, with stories that speak to the “distinct life obstacles faced in the Black community.” The app is slated for a late 2024 release but is currently open for early access sign-ups.

“There is power in our collective knowledge. Life becomes easier when you can learn from those who’ve been there before,” Davis, whose husband, actor-producer Julius Tennon, is also lending a hand to the project, said in the release.

She added, “Julius and I are excited to take part in building a platform that will enable millions of people to find guidance for personal growth and see themselves in a space where we’re not usually represented.”

ALTR has been designed to answer some of life’s toughest questions while uplifting the Black community. The app will explore topics and challenges that disproportionately impact Black people today, including mental health, loneliness, financial stability, spirituality, personal relationships, and more.

According to the release, Wilson and John-Freso envision ALTR as filling a “void” for much-needed quality Black-centric self-help content.

“There is a yearning for solutions and knowledge from our cultural perspectives. Our authentic voices are lacking in the existing self-help, wellness and educational platforms, which is why we’ve been able to galvanize broad support from trusted voices in our community,” Wilson stated in the release.

John-Freso added, “We’re revolutionizing the audiobook experience by introducing a novel approach to creating and accessing short-form content. Unlike traditional audiobooks, which can take months or years to produce, ALTR’s short-form audiobooks enable authors to share condensed, essential, and timely knowledge in a snackable format that perfectly aligns with our listeners’ fast-paced consumption habits.”

In addition to the personal development and motivational content, ALTR will also aim to foster active engagement with subscribers through Q&As, discussions, and even assignments.

Reid expressed why she’s excited for an app of this type to hit the market.

“From my purview as a cable news host covering the tumultuous political and social landscape, there is a growing sense of uncertainty amongst Black Americans on what it all means for their future,” she explained. “I love that ALTR provides clarity, comfort and community for those looking to master their own destinies.”