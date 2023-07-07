Black social media users giving a look to new app, Spill

Founded by two Black ex-Twitter employees, Spill is the most recent platform that some Black social media users have flocked to in response to Elon Musk's actions on that platform.

A new social media app on the market is attracting much attention, specifically from Black users.

Spill, founded by two Black ex-Twitter employees, Alphonzo “Phonz” Terrell and DeVaris Brown, is the most recent platform that many Black social media users have flocked to in response to Elon Musk’s ongoing modifications to Twitter, which he acquired last year, NBC News reported.

The platform, launched in mid-June, started to rise in the Apple App Store charts Monday after Musk restricted the number of tweets Twitter users may view.

Numerous community members have expressed worries about the ineffective moderation of hate speech on Twitter, claiming that the platform has turned into a more “toxic” environment under Musk’s direction.

The Spill feed features two tabs: “My Brew,” where users can see postings from people they follow, and “Fresh Tea,” for finding recommended or trending material. The tabs resemble the “For You” and “Following” feeds on Twitter.

Users require an invite code to register for the beta-tested software. According to Terrell, over 100,000 individuals have registered.

Content that users publish is a “spill.” Terrell said the slang borrows expressions from the Black LGBTQ community, such as “spilling the tea,” which refers to gossiping, but it’s intended to be more of a safe area.

“We are here to build a place that centers Black folks, queer folks and other marginalized groups,” he shared, according to NBC. “We’re not tolerating any hate.”

Terrell stated that in addition to using human moderators, his team is creating a vast language artificial intelligence model trained by Black LGBTQ persons to recognize discriminatory content.

The design of the app and how it encourages visual storytelling have received praise from early users, and others have expressed satisfaction with how inclusive the app seems.

Social media consumers’ growing frustration with the never-ending hunt for a new online community in the wake of their Twitter unhappiness is one obstacle Spill and other options like it may encounter. Some Spill users have also voiced concerns about the app’s “everyone” marketing strategy and the potential monetization of Black culture.

Twitter user Rashad Alfred said Black people are “looking for an opportunity to have a safe space to share their thoughts and have open discussions within their community.”

Alfred, who does not currently use Spill, claimed that due to the platform’s marketing, he initially believed Brown and Terrell designed it primarily for the Black community. Terrell, however, argued there “was no strategic angle” or “marketing ploy” for Spill to employ well-known Black culture elements in its branding.

Regardless, Spill remains a hit as Twitter users, especially those from marginalized populations, continue to hunt for alternatives. Black Twitter users in the IT industry were among the first to switch to Bluesky, which is still in invitation-only beta mode and experiencing increasing challenges.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Instagram app Threads “passed 2 million sign ups in the first two hours” after launching Wednesday, positioning it to become the newest rival to Twitter.

