Angel Reese celebrates graduating from LSU

Angel Reese has officially added another accomplishment under her belt — graduating. This week, the budding WNBA star celebrated receiving her degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with concentrations and minors in Communication Studies, Leadership Development and Psychology from Louisiana State University. Sharing photos from her graduation photoshoot, the former NCAA champion called out her haters in her caption.

“So now what? What was said? Oh, okay, that’s what I thought,” Reese wrote on X. “I graduated from THE LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY IN 4 YEARS ON TIME. I thought somebody without a college degree said sum.”

As Reese rose to stardom and gained more attention on the court, sports fanatics increasingly criticized the former LSU player for her off-court endeavors. While moving up the NCAA ranks, the “Bayou Barbie” made history, becoming one of the top-earning college athletes through NIL (name, image and likeness) deals. In addition to partnering with brands like Amazon, Reebok, Mielle Organics, and more, Reese also stepped into the modeling world, posing for various brand campaigns and magazine covers. She continued to push the envelope as a female athlete when she declared for the WNBA draft via Vogue magazine.

“I didn’t want anything to be basic,” she told Vogue, explaining her stylish WNBA draft announcement. “I didn’t have to be in a box.”

While Reese has previously revealed her struggles with social media critics, proving them wrong has become one of her coping mechanisms. Just as the LSU graduate flexed her newly acquired degree, her mother, Angel Webb, reportedly addressed the haters on social media.

“For the most part, I think I do a good job in ignoring the naysayers when it comes to my children,” Webb wrote in an X post which Reese reposted on Instagram stories, per People magazine. “So y’all can keep listening to those folks who do to even know what GPA even stands for let alone have not sniffed a GPA since high school… now y’all can find something else to talk about. Meanwhile, we celebrating another accomplishment.”

While gearing up for her WNBA debut with the Chicago Sky, Reese continues to fuel her passions beyond basketball. Earlier this month, she attended the 2024 Met Gala 24 hours before playing in the Chicago Sky’s preseason game against the New York Liberty.

“All year I was critiqued about who I was. I don’t fit the narrative,” Reese said in a post-game interview. “I don’t fit in the box that you all want me to be in … So this is for the girls that look like me, that want to speak up on what they believe in.”