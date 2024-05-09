Denim a deux: Angel Reese goes ‘Sky High’ for Good American as Telfar goes back to its roots 

Denim has long been a wardrobe staple, but as “cowboy core” continues to soar, and Beyoncé’s “Levii’s Jeans” dominates scenes, well-designed denim apparel — from classic jeans to jumpsuits, dresses and more — has been at the forefront of fashion lately. As one of few fashion trends that are always in style for all genders, in recent years, the denim industry is consistently challenged to create pieces that flatter all body types.

As legacy brands work to diversify their denim-specific selections, Good American has become well-known for its inclusive collection of denim silhouettes. Expanding on its roster of curve-friendly designs, the brand recently tapped Angel Reese to star in its new “Sky High” long-inseam denim line. The NCAA women’s basketball champion takes center court in Good American’s new campaign, modeling the brand’s collection specifically designed for women 5’10 and up. Going past the industry standard, the new collection’s stylish jeans are offered in 33- to 37-inch inseams, with modified knee placement and a range of rises for longer torsos.

“Angel Reese is the embodiment of everything Good American stands for — fierce, confident, and unapologetically free to be her authentic self. She’s been a transformative force, reshaping the narrative around female athletes,” Emma Grede, the co-founder and CEO of Good American, said in a statement. “We’re so proud to have Angel as the face of our new campaign, as we introduce long inseams tailored for women 5’10” and up, empowering every woman to embrace her individuality and stand tall in her journey. As a brand rooted in inclusivity, we believe that all women deserve fashion that caters to their needs because style has no height limits.”

Good American isn’t the only Black-owned brand pushing denim forward this season. This week, Telfar released Telfar Denim, a modular apparel collection that reflects its founding ethos. Before the brand’s “shopping bags” went viral, eponymous designer Telfar Clemens kicked off his career making genderless clothing in 2004. Including straight-legged jeans, versatile jackets, skirts, shorts and more, the line continues the Black-owned brand’s mission to defy gender norms through fashion.

“With many of its central motifs rooted in Telfar’s earliest collections, Telfar Denim reminds us that before the bag, Telfar emerged in the early 2000s as one of the most consistently original and conceptually rooted designers in fashion,” the brand said, per Hypebeast. “This offering forms a cornerstone of Telfar’s 2024 vision to re-center apparel but do so on his own terms — eschewing the fashion schedule and showroom system — building a wardrobe block by block.”

In true Telfar fashion, the brand is offering a unique fashion experience for those shopping the collection: Every purchase of a denim clothing piece unlocks a matching denim bag. Ranging between $110 and $240, explore the collection at telfar.net.