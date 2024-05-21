Victoria Monét pulls out of June festivals due to ‘ongoing health issues’

The first wave of summer music festivals will go on without Victoria Monét, and the Grammy winner is “gutted.” Due to medical reasons, the singer has pulled out of the Governors Ball and more upcoming festivals.

On Monday, in a post to her Instagram Stories, the “On My Mama” singer updated fans with the news. In addition to the Governors Ball Music Festival in early June, Monét is pulling out of the Roots Picnic and the Blavity House Party Music Festival.

“I am gutted to share that I will no longer be able to perform at Governors Ball (NYC), Roots Picnic (Philadelphia) or Blavity (Nashville) this June,” she wrote in her post, per People magazine. “I am so sorry!! Candidly I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon, that’s a promise!”

She added, “Please know it wasn’t an easy call but it’s definitely for the best.”

The R&B singer-songwriter said she intends to make it to “all other shows” she has slated for this summer, including Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. in July, Lollapalooza in Chicago in August, and Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco also in August.

“See you soon,” she concluded her announcement.

While Monét did not elaborate on the health issues at play, she recently opened up about her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal and reproductive disorder affecting one in 10 women of childbearing age that disproportionately impacts Black women. Symptoms of the disorder can include irregular periods, infertility, enlarged ovaries, acne, excess body hair, and weight gain.

After her last festival appearance at Coachella 2024 in April, the artist made headlines when she uploaded footage from her performance and remarked that “two moons” were on stage that night.

“Welp.. I gained a lot of weight and it went a lot of places lol face, arms, tummy and most effectively… datassss,” Monét wrote. She added, “I usually am so critical and frustrated by it because PCOS has me really messed up, but optimistically, at least now there’s two moons on the stage.”