Cynthia Erivo accepts Los Angeles LGBT Center award with speech on the freedom of ‘being the other’

Before Cynthia Erivo was painted green for the role of Elphaba in the upcoming movie musical “Wicked,” she knew a thing or two about “being the other.”
On Saturday evening, the actress opened up about embracing her queerness in the public eye while accepting the Schrader Award from the Los Angeles LGBT Center during the center’s annual gala.
“As I stand here in front of you: Black, bald-headed, pierced, and queer, I can say I know a thing or two about being the other,” the Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner said, per Variety.
Speaking about her highly anticipated starring role, she added, “Elphaba’s story is … about how a colorful, powerful, magical woman — despite being disparaged, demonized, and discriminated against — becomes a hero.”
“‘Wicked’ is a reclamation and a reimagining of the labels used against her. It is the proclamation of her right to exist in all her power,” she continued. “If that sounds familiar to you, colorful, magical people in this room — it should.”
Erivo, who was presented the award by actress Jada Pinkett Smith, first came out as bisexual publicly in an interview with the Evening Standard in August 2021. A year later, the Broadway star further opened up about her journey in a cover story for British Vogue.
At the time, the “Harriet” actress told the fashion magazine being a queer Black woman meant “taking a risk to claim the freedom of being one’s full self.”
During her acceptance speech on Saturday, she said, “Claiming my queerness in public—and particularly, in the public eye — has meant taking a risk in order to claim my freedom.”
She continued, “It seems that, all over, we are keen on seeing the world in black and white rather than embracing the difficult (but beautiful) complexities of our humanity.”
Erivo later explained that art helps “build bridges towards each other’s hearts.”
She added, “This is why I keep singing, keep acting, keep creating. I know there are young people who need to see me speak out, so they can get one step closer to doing the same thing for themselves.”
While introducing Erivo, Pinkett Smith explained that The Schrader Award is named for the late Honorable Rand Schrader, a judge and trailblazing L.A. gay rights activist, and “celebrates those of us whose star burns brightly enough so that others may dare to shine.” Erivo was honored alongside the award-winning visual artist Mickalene Thomas and pop trio MUNA. Comedian and “Fire Island” writer-star Joel Kim Booster emceed the event, which pulled in over $1.6 million for the center’s endeavors.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo speaks onstage during the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Annual Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for the Los Angeles LGBT Center)
Jada Pinkett Smith and Cynthia Erivo
(L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith presents Cynthia Erivo with the Rand Schrader Award onstage during the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Annual Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for the Los Angeles LGBT Center)
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2024 Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo attends the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Annual Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Los Angeles LGBT Center)
Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2024 Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2024 Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
(L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith and Cynthia Erivo pose for a photo onstage during the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Annual Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for the Los Angeles LGBT Center)
Cynthia Erivo speaks onstage during the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Annual Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for the Los Angeles LGBT Center)