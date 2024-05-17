Cardi B calls Offset her ‘best friend’ as she talks balancing career, motherhood, marriage

Cardi B isn’t ready to part ways with Offset for good.

During an interview for a new Rolling Stone cover story, the “Be Careful” rapper opened up about balancing her personal and professional lives, including overcoming very public challenges with her rapper partner since their 2017 marriage.

“The part I love is that we really like each other, like a support system,” Cardi shared about what she cherishes in her nearly seven-year marriage, People magazine reported. “We’re really both each other’s cheerleader. I don’t really like talking to people. I’m not as social. If I want something from somebody, he’ll be the one that will talk. Because I don’t like asking.”

Cardi — born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — and Offset started dating and married soon after in 2017, shortly after collaborating on a track from her “Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2” mixtape. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper confirmed their marriage news in a Notes app screenshot posted on Twitter, now X, on June 25, 2018.

“We’re from two different worlds,” Cardi added in her Rolling Stone interview. “Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”

Recommended Stories

The on-and-off-again couple share daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, and son Wave Set, 2. Offset is also the father of sons Jordan, 14, and Kody, 9, and daughter Kalea Marie, 9, from previous relationships.

While Cardi has never hesitated to publicly express her love for her husband, it’s no secret that the couple’s relationship has faced its share of challenges and controversies.

Cardi first announced she and Offset had broken up in a since-deleted Instagram video on Dec. 5, 2018. The two decided to reconcile a month later, and celebrated an extravagant Valentine’s Day shortly after.

However, the Grammy-winning rapper filed for divorce on Sept. 15, 2020, stating that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation” after finding out her husband had been unfaithful again. A month later, they were seen kissing at Cardi’s birthday party, and by Nov. 2, she had called off the divorce.

Fast-forward to Dec. 11, 2023, when, as previously reported by theGrio, Cardi confirmed via Instagram livestream that she had been “single for a minute now.”

At the time, she expressed her desire to start the new year “fresh” and “open,” stating, “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah… I’m excited.”

By New Year’s Eve, Cardi and Offset had reunited and were reportedly even intimate, though she clarified they were not back together.

Despite publicized ups and downs, the pair remain committed to working through their issues and maintaining their family unit. They were spotted together at a Met Gala afterparty in New York City on May 6, having attended a Knicks playoffs game a few days prior. Offset also gifted Cardi three diamond chains and flowers for Mother’s Day.

As far as what’s next for the pair, Cardi told Rolling Stone, “I think it through. We think it through because we do love each other.”

“It’s not even about love,” she added. “We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi opened up about her overwhelming role as a mother and her desire not to rely too much on her support system — specifically her parents — as she wraps up her second album.

“I had them kids,” Cardi said, sharing that she’s looking for a nanny. “They came out of my p—-, not my mom’s. They mine.”

Although Offset is lending a hand now that he’s back from tour, Cardi admits she still feels overwhelmed.”My kids come first,” she clarified, People reported. “My kids come before anything.”