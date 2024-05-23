Celebrity children who graduated in the 2024 commencement season

Each spring brings a fresh crop of graduates, but this year’s class includes some especially bright stars: the children of some beloved celebrities — and at least one well-known young actor. As they tossed their caps into the air and stepped into their futures, these young achievers weren’t just basking in the glow of their famous last names; though A-list actors and chart-topping musicians were among the crowds of graduation ceremonies across the country, all eyes were on the graduates as they took center stage. From historically Black campuses to storied institutions, these young adults are stepping out of the shadows of their famous parents, ready to forge their own paths in a world that’s eagerly watching. Join theGrio as we celebrate the collegiate achievements of several notable names, proving that brilliance, like talent, often runs in the family.

Ludacris’ daughter Karma

Ludacris and Karma Bridges attend a ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

This week, Ludacris shared a proud dad moment on Instagram as he celebrated his daughter Karma Bridges’ graduation from Spelman College. Captioning the post, “Make Sure You Add ‘SUMMA CUM LAUDE’ When You Speak About MINES @karma.christine HONORS #prouddaddy,” the rapper raved about his daughter, who hopes to pursue a career in storytelling.

“I am super proud of her,” Ludacris said in a statement, per People magazine. “She is a multi-talented beautiful young woman. Her passion for her craft is infectious … And I wish her unbounded success and happiness.”

“I want to make movie and film content that helps shape and change the social and political landscape! Tell stories that are meaningful and thought-provoking,” the Spelman alumna added, sharing her post-grad plans. “As I move into the next stage in my life, I plan to make a difference in my community through telling unique and authentic stories that resonate with me and that will hopefully one day inspire those that will come after me.”

Nia Long’s son Massai

L-R) Kez Sunday Udoka, Nia Long, and Massai Z. Dorsey pose during the 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

On May 20, Nia Long traveled to New York to watch her eldest son, Massai Zhivago, receive his degree from New York University. The actress gave fans a glimpse into the special moment, sharing a few heartwarming photos of her and her son in his cap and gown on Instagram.

“Oh my baby @massaidorsey I’m so proud of you! Let’s get it! Congratulations! #classof2024 #nyugraduation #proudmama ♥️🎉,” she captioned her first post. Long later posted a picture of herself and Massai embracing with the caption, “I’m so proud of us! I love you…my number 1!!!”

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley

Kandi Burruss and Riley Burruss attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After growing up in front of the cameras of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” (RHOA), Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss is getting ready to step into the real world. As part of New York University’s 2024 graduating class, Riley Burruss received her bachelor’s degree in music business. While she is the first person in her family to receive a college degree, the recent grad is following in the footsteps of her Grammy-winning mother. Burruss, in turn, went all out for her firstborn daughter, posting a plethora of pictures throughout graduation weekend on social media and hosting an extravagant, star-studded graduation party.

“You finished what you started, you know what I mean? A lot of people don’t do that. You started college, and you finished… You did it,” said the “RHOA” star as she praised her daughter in a party speech, per Bravo. “And [Riley’s] not one of those people that I had to call, checking on her all the time, being like, ‘Did you do your homework?’ She did it on her own… I am proud of you.”

“I have been surrounded by music my entire life, and I’d like to thank my mom for that, @kandi 🤎. Always being around my mom and her music inspired me to pursue a degree in music, so having the opportunity to actually study music business has been an amazing journey! I have truly fallen in love with my studies these past four years,” Riley Burruss wrote on Instagram. “As a first-generation college student, I am so proud of myself for reaching the finish line and staying on track to receive this degree.”

“This is Us” star Niles Fitch

(L-R) Niles Fitch, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 480720 (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner)

In addition to its graduation ceremony, the University of Southern California hosted a mini “This is Us” reunion. Despite the show ending in 2022, the familial bond among the series’ actors transcends television. This week, as actor Niles Fitch, who played a young Randall Pearson on the show, walked across the graduation stage, his TV dad Milo Ventimiglia and onscreen sister Hannah Zeile, who played Kate Pearson, put a different spin on celebrity families, cheering on their former castmate from the audience, per People magazine.