10 Father’s Day gift ideas for the experienced dad by Black-owned brands

Is your dad an experienced father? His children might span Gen X, millennial and Gen Z. His hair could be salt-and-pepper or completely gray. His age might range between mid-40s and early 60s. He’s not a new or young dad, but he’s also not a retired dad. He’s a veteran of fatherhood.

If so, you have come to the right Father’s Day gift guide. Shopping for an “Experienced Dad” can be daunting. Popsicle stick crafts and hand-drawn cards were hot commodities when everyone was much younger. But like piggy banks became actual bank accounts and fatherly advice shifted from basic safety to financial security, it’s time to level up the gifts.

While we know nothing truly beats seeing his children thrive, we’ve gathered a handful of meaningful gifts from Black brands that might compete. From the plant dads to the tech dads and the grillmaster dads, we’ve thought of something for a variety of experienced fathers.

Cookout-ready spice set

(Photo: The Spice Suite)

Is there a more perfect gift for grillmaster dads than a spice set dubbed “Cookout Ready?” The Spice Suite’s box includes two different spice blends and a bottle of lemon pepper sauce. Light the grill!

Cookout ready spice box sold by The Spice Suite

$45

Practical yard or garden supplies

(Photo: The Black Home)

If your dad is as experienced tending to his garden and plants as he is tending to his children, he may appreciate upgrading his toolkit with fertilizer from a Black brand like The Black Home.

House Plant fertilizer sold by The Black Home

$15

Scalp massager

(Photo: Briogeo)

Whether your dad keeps his hair cut close or rocks a head full of locs, he likely could benefit from a shower scalp massager from Briogeo.

Stimulating Therapy Massager sold by Briogeo

$18

Skincare set

(Photo: Shea Moisture)

Did you get flawless skin from your dad? Did you inherit his glorious beard game? If so, repay him with skincare or beard care products like Shea Moisture’s kit. The set comes complete with a wash, detangler, oil, and balm.

Beard kit for men sold by Shea Moisture

$45

A new scent for him

(Photo: Chris Collins)

Thank him for all the times you stole a few spritzes of his cologne before a big date or the school dance and upgrade his signature scent with something new.

African Rooibos by Chris Collins

$175

A new scent for his space

(Photo: FORVR MOOD)

For those of us with father figures who are living embodiments of “Hakuna Matata,” the chill to our ease and the person we rely on when trouble finds us, gift him scented space. Thank him for his efforts with the “No Wahala” (“no trouble”) candle by FORVR MOOD.

No Wahala candle by FORVR MOOD

$38

Luxury pajamas or boxers

(Photo: Linoto)

Hey, listen, Papa has to chill in style from time to time. Encourage some high-quality chill this year with luxury pajamas or cozy boxers (for lounging) by a Black brand.

Boxer shorts by Linoto

$45

Something to read

(Photo: Penguin Random House)

For dads who enjoy a good book, Black celebrities from their childhood and “Star Wars” trivia, Billy Dee Williams’ new memoir –“What Have We Here?” — is tailor-made.

“What Have We Here?” by Billy Dee Williams

$32

Black dad swag

(Photo: Trini Gee)

Help him celebrate his greatest role in life with appropriate dad swag, such as a mug or T-shirt featuring famous Black TV dads. If TV dads aren’t his thing, consider celebrating his type, whether he’s a girl dad, boy dad or dope dad.

Black TV Dads mug by Trini Gee

$20.99

An experience he won’t forget

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Above all else, your dad wants to spend time with you, the benefit of becoming a dad in the first place. Spring for tickets to upcoming sporting events, movies or concerts you know he’ll love. Make memories and bond by sharing in something that delights him.