Lenny Kravitz reflects on his love life

Lenny Kravitz is single and ready to mingle. As the rock star celebrates his 60th birthday and the release of new album “Blue Electric Light,” he’s also opening up about his personal life — particularly his love life.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kravitz, who turned 60 on May 26, revealed that he’s been single for nine years.

Although Sherri Shepherd jokingly “broke up” with her longstanding celebrity crush in March — as Kravitz played along on during her talk show — he says his last serious relationship was almost a decade ago. Similarly, when asked about his relationship status, Kravitz told Gayle King that he’s letting love rule in his life as he remains “open” to finding a partner.

Just as Shepherd couldn’t help but flirt with the three-time Grammy Award winner, King used their interview to shoot her shot last week.

“Asking for a friend, is there love in your life right now? Do you have a significant other in your life? And can I beat her a** if she is?” King asked during a CBS Morning interview. “Oops, did I say that out loud?”

Flattered by King’s teasing comment, Kravitz shared his philosophy about looking for a partner: “It’s hard not to look when you desire something; you’re looking for it. But I find that when you don’t look is when you find it.”

Crowned as one of the “Sexiest Men Alive” in 2023, Kravitz is known for his unique swagger and sex appeal. While fans may see him as a sex symbol, the “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” singer is abstaining until he finds the right woman. Explaining it as a “spiritual thing,” Kravitz first revealed his vow of celibacy in 2008.

“[It’s] just a promise I made until I get married,” he told Maxim at the time. “Where I’m at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit. It usually trips them out, but that’s the way it’s going to be.”

While Kravitz felt his 2008 comments were blown out of proportion, he has been intentional about finding love again after ending his marriage with Lisa Bonet. As a reformed player, he says having discipline, taking responsibility and not letting his desires take charge helped shift his mindset – though he admits being “set in [his] ways.”

Surprisingly, Kravitz did not always possess the confidence he exudes to the public. Even after growing to accept himself and be comfortable with his looks, he told The Guardian he’s “never been one to look in a mirror and go: ‘Ooh yeah, look at that! You’re so beautiful.’ … especially not back then, as a teen.”

However, even he is still impressed by his physique at 60 years old.

“I can barely believe it myself. But it’s beautiful,” he said about his age-defying allure. “It’s a combination of genes, self-care, hard work and discipline.”