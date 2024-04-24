Watch: 5 questions with Kandi Burruss

Many of us are familiar with the classic 1978 film “The Wiz” starring Diana Ross, Richard Pryor, and Michael Jackson, and for the first time in decades, it is finally making its way back to Broadway with another star-studded cast.

“The Wiz” stars Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Wayne Brady as the Wiz, Deborah Cox as Glinda, Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow, and more. One of the producers of the musical is singer, songwriter, reality star, and businesswoman Kandi Burruss.

The Grammy award winner stopped by theGrio for our newest series “5 Questions with…” where we go one-on-one with some of today’s biggest tastemakers. Burruss discussed why she chose to co-produce “The Wiz,” her favorite emerging talent, and more.

Tune into “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight to watch “5 Questions with…” on theGrio app.