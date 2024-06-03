Megan Thee Stallion announces new self-titled album

Megan Thee Stallion fans, get ready: There’s new music from her coming your way.

The 29-year-old rapper revealed that she will be releasing her third studio album, titled “Megan,” during her concert in Atlanta on Sunday night. The LP will be released on June 28 under Megan Thee Stallion’s own production company, Hot Girl Productions.

She revealed the album’s cover art in a post on Instagram following her announcement. On the cover, Megan is seen hanging upside down as she comes out of a butterfly cocoon. She’s in what looks to be the lobby of a building, and a huge “M” is embossed across the image behind her.

“SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!! My New Album “MEGAN’’ will be coming out JUNE 28,” Megan captioned the IG photo. “Click the link in bio to PRE-SAVE NOW!”

Megan’s album cover follows a theme of animal representation accompanying many of her releases. The pop star has released a series of snake-themed singles recently, including “Cobra,” “Boa” and “Hiss,” the latter of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Megan explained her use of snake imagery in an interview with L’Officiel, explaining that she doesn’t “stop at the snake” on her new LP.

“This is just what everybody sees right now,” she shared in the May cover story. “Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album]. We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in Western culture. Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality. I’m not really a person that’s like, Oh my God, sunshine and just super bubbly, happy. I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because … it’s kind of like an antihero.”

Megan said she doesn’t know how to describe her pending project but contended that fans will get “a little bit of everything” on the album.

“‘Hiss’ was me just getting the things that I had to say off my chest,” she said in the interview. “I’m really not focused on the negativity on my album. I have a lot of different songs on the album because my emotion doesn’t stop at anger. My emotion doesn’t stop at sadness because I did grow, and I did start feeling more things. I started feeling really happy. So you have songs on the album that are about the positive times that I’m starting to have. You get a little bit of everything. You get all the emotions in there.”

“Megan” will be her first album release as a fully independent artist, according to Variety. The LP follows her hit 2022 project, “Traumazine.”

Next up, she’ll continue performing on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” with upcoming concerts scheduled in Raleigh, North Carolina; Hollywood, Florida and Tampa Bay, Florida.