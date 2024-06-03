Nicki Minaj concert in Amsterdam canceled after arrest for alleged drug possession

Nicki Minaj fans in Amsterdam will have to wait until the next tour to see their fave.

The second stop in Amsterdam on Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” scheduled to take place at the Ziggo Dome, has been canceled, according to Variety. Dutch promoter Moho shared the news on its website, citing Minaj’s earlier arrest on suspicion of carrying marijuana in her bag.

“Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place,” Moho’s statement read. “Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.”

Minaj was forced to postpone her concert on Saturday, May 25, following her airport arrest in the Netherlands on suspicion of “carrying drugs,” PEOPLE reported. Dutch authorities released Minaj shortly after the arrest — which she recorded on Instagram Live. Minaj apologized to her fans in person at her hotel in Manchester, England, and online in several posts on X (Twitter).

Nicki Minaj attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Sept. 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

“I’m so sorry this happened tonight,” Minaj said to fans outside the Manchester hotel, according to a social media video posted by a fan account. The rapper elaborated further on her apology in a series of tweets.

“May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination,” she wrote on X. She rapper added details about her arrest, saying she sat in a “jail cell for 5-6 hours.”

“My plane still didn’t take off for another 20 mins once I boarded,” Minaj explained. “The flight was 50 mins. 50 mins. That’s why they had to do the big song & dance b/c they knew I’d still find a way to perform even if it came down to my last 90 mins in the building which would have been until 1130pm. The building was willing to go past 11pm. So grateful to them for that.”

Recommended Stories

“I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time,” Minaj continued. “I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you. I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho. Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies. They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass.”

Minaj has continued performing on the tour since the incident, appearing at scheduled dates in Paris, London, Birmingham, England, and Glasgow, Scotland, according to her Instagram. Next up are performances in Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden and Italy, with her North American tour dates starting in September.