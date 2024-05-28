Nicki Minaj issues apology for postponing concert after Amsterdam arrest

Nicki Minaj is taking a moment to acknowledge her supporters.

The rapper, 41, issued an apology to fans after she was forced to postpone her concert in Amsterdam following her airport arrest in the Netherlands on suspicion of “carrying drugs,” according to People. Minaj was released from police custody on Saturday, May 25, shortly after the arrest — which she recorded on Instagram Live — and met with fans at her hotel in Manchester, England.

She shared her feelings about the incident, told fans she loved them and was apologetic about delaying the Amsterdam stop on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

“I’m so sorry this happened tonight,” Minaj said in a social media video posted by a fan account. Minaj expanded her apology in a tweet on X, thanking “everyone who prayed for me today.”

Nicki Minaj attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

“May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination,” she wrote. The rapper added details about her arrest, saying she sat in a “jail cell for 5-6 hours.”

“My plane still didn’t take off for another 20 mins once I boarded,” Minaj explained. “The flight was 50 mins. 50 mins. That’s why they had to do the big song & dance b/c they knew I’d still find a way to perform even if it came down to my last 90 mins in the building which would have been until 1130pm. The building was willing to go past 11pm. So grateful to them for that.”

Minaj continued, explaining that authorities “succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight.”

Recommended Stories

“I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time,” Minaj wrote. “I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you. I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho. Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies. They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass.”

Minaj added that “they’ve been doing this over & over & over & over & over again” and she’s “tried so hard to not discuss it” with fans because her supporters “deserve to just get the good stuff.”

“I hate involving you in anything that isn’t for entertainment purposes only,” Minaj concluded. “I’ll find a way to not only make up the date with the performance but I’m going to create an added bonus for everyone that had a tkt for this show. Promise.”

Minaj said her May 30 concert in Manchester will go on as scheduled. The day after her arrest, she performed without incident at her concert in Birmingham, England.