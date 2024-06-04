Watch: Top 12 songs to drive around to in the summer

June is Black Music Month and to celebrate, theGrio came up with a Top 12 list to fit the theme of summer. Picture this: It’s 10 o’cock on a warm July night and you decide to take a drive to clear your mind. What songs automatically pop into your head? TheGrio curated the perfect playlist for your driving needs. It includes the mellow vibes of The Weeknd and a song by Ludacris that will have a tailgating car move out of the way.

12. “Aston Martin Music” by Rick Ross, Chrisette Michele, and Drake

(Credit: Rick Ross YouTube)

If you’re a millennial in your 30s, this song might take you back to your college days. The 2010 hit song by Rick Ross is a summer feeling that people are still chasing to this day. “Aston Martin Music” came out the same year as the debut album by Drake and 14 years later, he’s still the go-to person you want on features.

11. “Beautiful” by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell

(Credit: SnoopDoggTv YouTube)

A Neptunes-produced track with Uncle Charlie Wilson on the chorus will automatically make it feel like summer. This 2003 classic has a way of making you forget your problems and bounce along to the beat. When Snoop Dogg and Pharrell team up, they can never lose.

10. “My Life” by Mary J. Blige

(Credit: Mary J. Blige YouTube)

Taken from the 1994 album with the same title, “My Life” samples Roy Ayers Ubiquity’s “Everybody Loves the Sunshine.” Paired with Mary J. Blige’s mellow voice, this song will make you feel like you’re drifting along a coast.

9. “The Hills” by The Weeknd

(Credit: The Weeknd YouTube)

“The Hills” by The Weeknd will seemingly transport you to another dimension. It is the second single off of The Weeknd’s 2015 album “Beauty Behind the Madness” and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 100, topping the chart for a total of six weeks.

8. “Deli” by Ice Spice

(Credit: Ice Spice YouTube)

Ice Spice hit the scene and became everyone’s favorite Gen Z girl from the Bronx. If you’ve never listened to Ice Spice, her single “Deli” is the perfect mix of chill and dance vibes that would make you want to get out of your car and shake your hips.

7. “Move B****” by Ludacris

(Credit: Ludacris YouTube)

This may not be the chill vibe like the majority of the songs on our list so far, but this seems like the most appropriate song for a car ride. “Move B****” is the fourth single off of Ludacris’ 2002 “Word of Mouf” album. Put this on full blast and watch cars immediately move out of your way.

6. “Everyday Hustle” by Metro Boomin’, Future, and Rick Ross

(Credit: Future YouTube)

This might not be the most discussed song on “Everyday Hustle,” with “Like That” stealing the show. On the latter, Kendrick doubled down on his verbal jabs, saying “forget a big three, it’s just me,” fueling one of the most talked-about beefs between himself and Drake in the last 10 years. But the title track deserves its shine.

5. “Free” by Deniece Williams

(Credit: DenieceWilliamsVEVO YouTube)

“Free” by Deniece Williams was her breakthrough single off her 1976 album titled ‘This is Niecy’. This song will make you feel like you’re floating as Williams proclaims “I just want to be me, free.”

4. “Pyramids” by Frank Ocean

(Credit: Blonded YouTube)

“Pyramids” is the second single off Frank Ocean’s debut album, “Channel Orange.” The 9-minute, 53-second song doesn’t feel as long as it is thanks to the beat switch-up in the middle of the song. The “Blonde” singer managed to give us two pivotal songs in one, and it’s so good it might be hard to play just once.

3. “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers

(Credit: Bill Withers YouTube)

“Lovely Day” appears on Bill Withers’ 1977 album “Menagerie.” Since the single’s release, this song has been in everything from Gap and Allstate commercials to being featured at the end of the movie “The Secret Life of Pets.” Withers’ “Lovely Day” is a runner-up for the longest note held in a hit, holding a vocal note for 18 seconds.

2. “II Most Wanted” by Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus

(Credit: Beyoncé YouTube)

This track was an instant fan favorite on Beyoncé’s 2024 album “Cowboy Carter.” The way Beyoncé’s and Miley Cyrus’ voices mesh together makes you want the song to never end. At first listen, this track sounds like a love song, but when you listen and picture you and your best friend riding off into the sunset, it will almost bring a tear to your eyes.

1. “Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman

(Credit: Tommy Richman YouTube)

You might be surprised that “Million Dollar Baby” is No. 1 on our countdown, but it’s hard to get on social media and not hear a snippet of this track. Tommy Richman is only 24 years old, but gained major success with this single, posting snippets on TikTok. It’s too early to tell if Richman is a one-hit wonder, but one thing’s for sure: We can’t get this song out of our heads.

Will you be adding any of these songs to your driving playlist? Watch the video and head over to our Instagram page to let us know if we got it right.