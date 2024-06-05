Flavor Flav orders entire Red Lobster menu to save restaurant after bankruptcy: ‘Save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits’

Flavor Flav isn’t letting Red Lobster go without a fight.

The rapper, 65, ordered the entire menu at the seafood restaurant this week after learning about Red Lobster’s bankruptcy filing. Flav shared his visit to a local Red Lobster on X (Twitter), where he said he’s doing his part to keep the national chain open.

“Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits,” the rapper wrote on Monday, alongside a photo of him in front of two tables full of Red Lobster.

“Ordered the whole menu,” he added.

Flav shared the same image on his Instagram, where he revealed he didn’t eat every item on the menu, instead inviting his family to enjoy the food as well.

“FLAVOR FLAV::: took my family to @redlobster and ordered the whole menu,!!!” he wrote to which the official Red Lobster account responded, “It’s flavor time, boyeeeeeeee!”

One of Flav’s daughters, Dazyna, may have been in attendance for the family dinner as she shared the same image on her Instagram with the comment, “Save the biscuits!!!!”

Flav’s attempt to save Red Lobster comes after the national chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida amid growing debt. According to the May 19 court filing, Red Lobster could close more than 100 locations, including its iconic Times Square location, Newsweek reported.

Recommended Stories

Red Lobster has already shut down several locations across the country, according to The Associated Press. The chain’s CEO, Jonathan Tibus, shared a statement on the day of filing, saying that Red Lobster would “drive operational improvements, simplify the business through a reduction in locations, and pursue a sale of substantially all of its assets as a going concern.”

“This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster,” Tibus said at the time. “It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth.”

“The support we’ve received from our lenders and vendors will help ensure that we can complete the sale process quickly and efficiently while remaining focused on our employees and guests,” he added.