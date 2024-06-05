Martin Lawrence addresses rumors about his health: ‘I’m blessed’

Martin Lawrence is shutting down rumors about his health after a viral video at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” left fans concerned.

The actor, 59, appeared on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” on Tuesday, where he revealed that he is healthy and doing fine following the release of the video. In the clip, shared on social media, Lawrence is seen arriving at the L.A. premiere of his new film on a promotional bus with co-star Will Smith. Smith is seen helping Lawrence navigate the crowd and walk from one side of the bus to the other as they wave at fans.

“Now Martin…” host Ebro Darden began during their interview. “Everybody’s talking [about] you on the balcony waving at people, [you’re] looking around, where you’re looking around? People took it like something was wrong with your health.”

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lawrence responded jokingly, saying, “I was like, oh, this is rock concert stuff.”

“What the hell is going on?” the actor added, referring to the large crowds outside of the premiere. “[This is] for a movie?”

Darden then asked Lawrence if there is a message he’d like to share with fans that are concerned about his health.

“I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands,” Lawrence responded. “I’m blessed. You know, I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned. I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!”

Lawrence reprises his role as Detective Marcus Burnett in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” which is the fourth film in the “Bad Boys” franchise. Smith is also returning as Detective Mike Lowrey in the film, which follows the two detectives as they embark on a mission to clear their late captain’s name after he is reported to be a dirty cop working with the cartel.

Smith opened up about working with Lawrence during a red carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the L.A. premiere.

“When we hit the set on this movie, literally on the first day we’re going, rushing around, and Martin just said, ‘Hey man, slow down a little bit,’” Smith shared. “He said, ‘We’re going to enjoy this one,’ you know, and he sort of set that tone day one that we were going to come together and we were going to make sure we didn’t miss the beauty of this opportunity we had to work together.”

Actors Tasha Smith, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Haddish, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Alexander Ludwig, Ioan Gruffudd, Paola Nuñez, and Jacob Scipio joins Smith and Lawrence in the fourth installment. “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, hits theaters on Friday, June 7.