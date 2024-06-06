Gayle King’s son, William Bumpus Jr., marries at Oprah’s house

Fresh on the heels of her buzzy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover debut, Gayle King has more good news. On June 2, her son, William Bumpus Jr., 37, married Elise Smith during an intimate elegant family wedding held at the home of none other than Oprah Winfrey.

After revealing the news on Tuesday’s episode of “CBS Mornings,” the anchor, 69, shared several photos and videos from the big day in multiple posts on Instagram.

“Favorite son Will found the girl of his dreams,” she began in the caption of a post that included a shot of the bride and groom holding hands, another of King embracing her son, and more from Sunday’s ceremony, including the moment the bride arrived at the aisle.

“Now lovely [Elise Smith] is an official member of the family,” she continued in the caption. “It was truly a spectacular family wedding!”

King continued to gush about the wedding, adding that Smith’s father was the officiant, her mother was the one to give her away, and she praised others like her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, and Smith’s sister for their involvement. She also gave her longtime friend, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, a special shoutout for hosting the affair.

“Thanks to [Oprah], the wedding was magical in her “backyard!” She pulled out all the stops,” she wrote.

Recommended Stories

King highlighted that Winfrey worked with Chef Mei Lin, David & Marco Events, Diana D of Porch, and “secret weapon” Urania Greene.

“They all added up to an epic wedding,” she added.

Both the bride and King wore gowns from Amsale. The bride’s gown was strapless and featured white floral embroidery, while King chose a blue gown. The groom wore a white tuxedo jacket over black slacks.

Based on the photos King shared, the wedding and reception took place outdoors, surrounded by flowers. Festivities from the weekend included a welcome dinner at Rosewood Miramar Beach that ended in an impromptu dance party in a room without a dance floor with Moses Lin as the DJ.

“Black people always find a way, especially my family,” King joked in the caption.

While discussing the wedding weekend on “CBS Mornings,” King said the number two holds significance for the couple who met on the 2nd, went on their first date on the 2nd, and got engaged on the 2nd. Her favorite part of the wedding, she said, was the couple’s vows, which they wrote themselves. She added that the color of the day was blue and joked that the “venue” had “very reasonable prices.”

In a post on Instagram, King gave her review of Winfrey’s wedding planning and hosting.

She said, “Turns out she’s a pretty good wedding planner!”