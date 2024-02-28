Chanel Iman marries NFL player Davon Godchaux on a yacht in the Caribbean

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux have officially tied the knot.

In social media posts, the newlyweds shared the details of their intimate elopement upon a yacht sailing through the Caribbean.

“Perfect day to say I do,” Iman captioned a post on Instagram that featured scenes from the day, including shots of the couple embracing onboard the vessel.

The model, 33, and New England Patriots defensive tackle, 29, told Vogue they kicked off their “dream day” with a ceremony on board the boat before it set sail from Anguilla. The romantic day reportedly involved a lot of emotions, island-hopping, and “dream” fashion before the celebrants docked at St. Barths for some dancing. The group kept the festivities going for a three-day charter around the Caribbean.

“We planned the wedding the way we desired — doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family,” said Iman, who shares a newborn daughter with Godchaux and is also the mother of two young daughters from her previous marriage to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. Godchaux also has a son from a previous relationship.

Another dream come true for Iman was her dress for the day. She told Vogue it had always been her dream to have a dress by designer Zuhair Murad. For her day, Iman went with an off-the-shoulder embellished bodice A-line tulle gown.

“I am so thankful to his team for making it happen for me,” she said.

A second look of the day included a strapless corset gown with a feathered skirt by Bronx and Banco and white sunglasses.

Godchaux also wore multiple looks, including a white tuxedo during the ceremony and a silk-patterned top with cream slacks later on.

According to People, the couple exchanged rings from Brilliant Earth.

Recommended Stories

Speaking to Vogue, Iman shared how it felt to have her three daughters, Cali, Cassie, and five-month-old Capri, by her side.

“Cali and Cassie were so excited in the weeks leading up to the wedding. My daughters hold a special place in my heart, and sharing this moment with them was priceless,” she noted.

Unfortunately, Godchaux’s son was unable to attend at the last minute, which Iman said was “very heartbreaking,” but it will only give them cause to celebrate again when they get home.

“This celebration will continue,” she declared.

Iman and Godchaux first went public with their relationship in April 2022 with an Instagram post and later announced their engagement in May 2023, weeks after they announced they were expecting Capri.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.