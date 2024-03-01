Rihanna turns wedding singer for one of the wealthiest couples in the world

When Isha Ambani, daughter of one of the wealthiest men in the world, was married in 2018 in India, Beyoncé famously performed during her wedding festivities. Now, as her little sister, Anant, prepares for her own epic luxury wedding in July, she and her groom-to-be are kicking things off with a pre-wedding bash this weekend featuring none other than Rihanna among the reported entertainment.

While these are the wedding singers hired for the celebrations of billionaire heiresses with guest lists in the thousands and notables like Hillary Clinton and Mark Zuckerberg in attendance, they are far from the only ones to have A-list talents treat their guests on their big day.

From Jennifer Hudson to Patti LaBelle to John Legend to Bow Wow and beyond, many Black celebrities have helped couples mark their big day with unforgettable performances. As we wait to hear (and see) how Rihanna’s wedding singing gig goes this weekend, we’ve gathered some of our favorite celebrity guest appearances at weddings over the years.

Jennifer Hudson

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The EGOT-winning songstress, actress and talk show host recently surprised a couple in Los Angeles in September during their first dance.

In a clip shared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Hudson waits behind a curtain as the unsuspecting newlyweds arrive in an empty room for their reception. Confused, the couple finds another banquet hall where their guests have gathered and are led to the front as the curtain falls to reveal Hudson and her band. Shocked and excited, the couple embrace and dance as Hudson serenades them with her song “Giving Myself.”

John Legend

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Maybe it’s his voice, or maybe it’s that his music catalog includes one of modern history’s biggest love songs, but either way, John Legend is a popular and somewhat in-demand celebrity wedding singer.

He famously performed his hit love song “All of Me” for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s first dance during their 2014 Rome destination wedding. That same year, Legend performed during the ceremony at Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s star-studded wedding. It isn’t just fellow celebrities he’s performed for, either. In 2015, he performed “All of Me” for a couple’s first dance in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Questlove

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Questlove doesn’t just appear at some of the coolest functions in New York; he has also lent his disc jockey talents to a few major fetes, including weddings.

The rapper and producer was also among the entertainment for Union and Wade’s wedding reception. It also made headlines when it was revealed he was the DJ for a 2019 New York City rooftop wedding.

Usher

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

A newlywed himself, Usher is no stranger to wedding singing. In 2013, the “Boyfriend” singer performed during NBA legend Michael Jordan’s wedding with Yvette Prieto. Three years later, he reportedly was “coaxed” into giving an impromptu performance of “Yeah” during Miami Heat CEO Nick Arison’s 2016 wedding reception.

Jason Derulo

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Another R&B sensation with wedding-centric hits not just performed at fans’ weddings but during proposals is Jason Derulo. The “Marry Me” singer has gotten a lot of miles out of that song. He has performed it for at least one proposal and surprised a pair of fans with a performance of the hit when he crashed their 2013 wedding shortly after the song initially dropped.

Bow Wow

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bow Wow didn’t just attend the intimate luxury wedding of Ray Charles’ granddaughter in 2021; he served as the best man and the entertainment. When Ray Charles’ granddaughter BR married the entrepreneur and real estate investor who goes by WackStar, the elegant cliffside California wedding included suits by her grandfather’s tailor and performances by both Bow Wow and Soulja Boy during the reception.

Lionel Richie

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The father of the bride typically has a big responsibility on the big day. In Lionel Richie’s case, when his youngest daughter, Sofia Richie Grainge, was married in 2023, he had double duty; Richie walked his daughter down the aisle and performed “Hello” and “Stuck on You” at the reception.

Boyz II Men

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom)

The highlight of former pro baseball player Derek Jeter’s 2016 wedding, according to him, was having Boyz II Men grace the reception with a medley of their biggest hits. Jeter has caught up with the R&B group since, and in a post on X, formerly Twitter, including a picture of him and the group, he wrote, “Always great to catch up with my wedding band!!”

Aretha Franklin

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Back in 2011, when Bill White and Bryan Eure were planning their high-profile wedding at the Four Seasons in New York City, they wanted their wedding to be a big enough spectacle to bring attention to the fight for marriage equality. Their officiant was attorney David Boies, who successfully argued against a California proposition that sought to ban same-sex marriages, outshined only by their wedding singer, Aretha Franklin.

“She was very passionate that night and very excited to be there,” the couple told CNN. “She looked at gay rights as the next civil rights movement.”

Patti LaBelle

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Last but certainly not least on our list is legendary diva and theGrio Awards’ 2022 Music Icon Patti LaBelle. While she has been on the guest list for many notable weddings and even served as a bridesmaid for Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 2005 nuptials, LaBelle made headlines when she performed during a gay virtual wedding in June 2020.

After the couple had to cancel their destination wedding due to shutdowns and travel restrictions, they chose to have the party online. In addition to scoring LaBelle as their wedding singer, the grooms were major fans of Bravo, leading to Andy Cohen acting as their officiant.

